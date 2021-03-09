Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the unleashed dog in the auto parts store that supposedly behaves better that a child. If I want to be sniffed in the morning I will ask my wife.
Onions to Mr. Wonderful. For those not knowing him, Mr. Wonderful is this brown noser at work who can do no wrong in the boss’s eyes. While the rest of us get zero credit for busting our rumps, Mr. Wonderful gets accolades for just making it to work. I’ve had it. Mr. Wonderful needs to go or I will!
Orchids to Lake Havasu Dent Repairing — no paint no bondo like magic! Gone! My two cars from parking lot, winter hit and runs, got a car on camera, no license plate, lucky you, lucky me for affordable, Dent repair, these guys are for real, Phil
Onions to the rude person who referred to Havasu as “Lake Podunk”. You should have stayed in Las Vegas. We do not need people like you in our town. Think before you write.
Orchids to the golfers at Bridgewater Links when I accidentally left my purse on top of our truck. Many thanks for turning it in to the pro shop. Orchids to the woman in the pro shop for keeping it safe. There are still honest people in the world.
Onions to the onion for wanting yellow checkered cabs for sophistication! If you do not appreciate Lake Havasu City for the wonderful place it is, I suggest you go back east. Why don’t you take a checkered cab back home!
Orchids to Edge General Contracting, Shane and team Brian and Patrick for the stucco/painted and more for our home. Very professional, they delivered what was promised. Thy returned calls immediately. Great job! Very satisfied customer.
Onions to the complainer about too much perfume. If you were wearing your mask in public like you are supposed to, it would not be an issue.
Orchids to those who continue to treat others as they themselves wish to be treated. They hold a glass that’s half full and keep a positive outlook during these trying times. Always stay the course. “Ranger Terry”.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
