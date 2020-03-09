Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Cha-Bones. We had a delightful anniversary dinner and our meal was everything we had hoped for. Thank you to our server Arla for giving exceptional service again, and the special dessert.
Orchids to the Park n Sell on Lake Havasu Avenue for their professionalism and friendliness. I sold my car quickly and easily. Great to have a place to display cars for sale on a main road! Your crew is the bomb.
Orchids to Leanne at Pleasant Valley Dental for getting my husband in immediately to get his cap put back on so quickly. We really appreciate you all. Thank you.
Orchids to Don Evans and Ed Schweizer. You guys are on point. Totally agree. We’re moving.
Onions to the lady at Albertsons in the bakery section who was sneezing all over the fresh bread and not covering her mouth. With all the flu and now the coronavirus going around she should know better at her age. Makes me glad I don’t eat bread.
Orchids to Josh and Tamara at a local bank for helping us with a small task in a short time. The time saved was greatly appreciated.
Onions to our city for not enforcing the lighting ordinance. There are many onions about “illegal” lighting. We all want to enjoy the night sky. If a homeowner isn’t complying, officials should correct it.
Orchids to Dr. Thomas Powers for being so thorough. You really care about your patients and give them the time needed. Very thoughtful from A to Z. You took care of my painful problem with my arthritis. Thank You, DS
Onions to the gossiping in the women’s sandbox about our volunteer
bartender. There are other clubs to join.
Orchids to Vince at the Aquatic Center for his awesome deep-water aerobics class! Too bad we have some 80 year olds who haven’t learned it is distracting to the instructor and the class to be holding your “social hour” in the pool at the same time. Rude, rude, rude! Please take your conversations elsewhere!
Submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
