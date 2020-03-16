Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Phylis, Gale and Gary and the Lake Havasu Yacht Club for being sure our event went off without a hitch! Thank you - Elaine
Onions to the customer service at Suddenlink. It is absolutely the worst, mainly the company and the management. The service up front puts up with a lot of undo criticism. It seems that every six months the company doubles my bill. Telling me that they misappropriated my funds to someone else. This company is bad!
Orchids to the Justice of the Peace, Jill Davis. Those of you writing onions have no idea of the circumstances involved in the court system, evidently. There must have been extenuating circumstances in order for that to happen. You should always wait for the facts before passing judgment.
Onions to the so-called friendly and helpful citizens. Two ladies had fallen in Rotary Park while walking their dogs. One had a serious head injury and people didn’t even try to assist them. They just walked around them.
Orchids to the staff at Air Control and Eliel, the technician, for the friendly service provided.
Onions to the people whining about pool water in the streets. Really! It’s water for God’s sake, get a grip!
Orchids to Mike for the best service at the AT&T Store. We were there for close to three hours trying to get my friend switched from another carrier. Lots of good advice, business taken care of, showed two women how to use some apps. This man has the patience of a saint. He is awesome and Michael ain’t bad either.
Onions to the business owner who was extremely ill and came into my home to give me an estimate on work. Never again. So sorry I let you in the door. Thinking only of your pocketbook. No class.
Orchids to the man eating breakfast in Black Bear with the very nice Trump hat on. When I told him that I loved his hat and asked where he got it, he took it off and gave it to me. Yes, there are good people in this world! Thank you so much.
Please submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.