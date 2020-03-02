Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the two ladies who found my escape artist pug and walked him back to my house! I am usually very diligent. However I was grilling and the screen door was loose. He likes to wander sometimes! Your next Coors Light is on me! Thank you!
Onions, in fact double onions, to the nine hole golf course. How about spending some of that price increase cleaning up the left gulley along hole number one and the bridge to the second hole? Disgusting to say the least. The greens are rough and bumpy, the cart path is a mud track. Sure looks like your price increase isn’t filling your tee times! Wonder why?
Orchids to LHCFD Stations one and four, and River Medical crews, for responding to my house when bronchitis got the better of me, robbing me of the oxygen necessary for adequate perfusion. Special thanks to Tom and Taylor, maintaining the highest standards of emergency medical service. Fire service vet.
Onions to the pool company here in town that is family owned instead of treating their employees & family with respect they treat us with no respect.Time to change my career path & move on!
Orchids to knowing a screenshot can record a document even if it is later wiped from the public database. I still have the evidence to show others.
Onions to the local vision care center that requires pressing one one for English when called. This is America. We speak English.
Onions to the club allowing bartenders to wear political affiliated clothing behind the bar. We go out to relax, escape politics, and have a cocktail, not to have politics shoved down our throat. You never heard of no politics or religion in a bar? Very unprofessional and tacky. Not to mention unnecessary.
Orchids to the gentlemen at Arizona Premium Water on Industrial. He came to the rescue after my wife fell in town on February 21. The ice packs helped tremendously and were greatly appreciated! Thank you so much!
Submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
