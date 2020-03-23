Another beautiful day in Havasu...
To the social club staying open and not understanding the severity of coronavirus, think of the volunteers health. Birds of a feather don’t always have to flock together.
Orchids to the city for closing down. But, has anyone sent the spring breakers home to WA. CA. OR. Oh! I guess not. Money first health second. Oh well, you know the rest. We are old people and we don’t count. Lock us up, let the spring breakers run free. Have a nice day!
Orchids to the staff at LHCRMC. Surgery went very well, despite the COVID-19 protocols (much appreciated by the way), with everyone showing concern about my well-being. We are fortunate to have such a great facility in our community. Hwyrovr.
Onions to the city for waiting on someone to get the virus before doing anything about stopping it. Why not do what the churches are doing. We need to look at what we need to do with the stores in this town.
Orchids to having volunteers serving the club. How fortunate is that doing a purely volunteer position and no one would dare ask for money from the government or complain since they work for free out the goodness of their hearts. Thank you all for being such pillars of our community. You rock!
Onions to the people who think it is OK to travel here from California just because they own a place in Lake Havasu. It has been stated to stay home until this virus subsides. Follow simple directions and maybe Mohave County may stay safe. Shame on you.
Orchids to GNG Automotive for their friendly, fast, professional service on our classic cars and our daily drivers.
Onions to the city and businesses for not taking the coronavirus seriously. Tax receipts and profits win again. Need to care about the older population that make up this city.
Orchids to Elite Mobile Tire Service. Why sit in a tire store and risk getting sick when Elite comes to you! Thanks for coming to us!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.