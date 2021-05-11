Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the onion on drag queens. FYI RuPaul is worth $16 million. How much are you worth?
Orchids to Sarah, Terri, Jeremy B, Dr. Nosker, Dr. Balderama and his team, Liz, Mona and Erin and everyone else that helped with the care of my daughter yesterday. The care was exceptional. Love to you all.
Orchids to Cindy and the rest of the pharmacy staff at Walgreens. You made it so easy and quick to get the covid vaccine.
Onions to a house on Casper Drive. It’s deplorable, the tree branches overhang the street, the yard is loaded with weeds and trash. Even an old brown dead Christmas tree laying in the front yard.
Orchids to second floor nurses at HRMC. Many are travelers right now but that doesn’t affect their level of care.
Onions to the people who don’t follow the law. How hard is it to abide by the rules?
Orchids to everyone at Jersey Mikes for catering our “Picnic in the Park.” Service, food and delivery — everything was perfect. I think you’ve got some new customers. New Yorkers of Havasu and Friends.
Onions to the water shortage, and it is only getting worse. Here’s a suggestion. Stop issuing building permits!
Onions to the mail carriers. Mail delivery being late in the day is one thing but having no delivery is unacceptable. It was not just myself but the whole neighborhood and no it was not just this one time.
Onions to the white Jeep. You cut three people off in one trip down Lake Havasu Avenue. Are you really in such a hurry that you need to put others in danger. Grow up, slow down, and wait your turn like you were taught in kindergarten!
Onions to the neighbors who have lived here two years and have not changed their plates to Arizona. Go back to Oregon if you can’t follow the law here.
Orchids to Aquaholic RV Wash. Roy did a great job cleaning our Bighorn.
