Orchids to the onion about little Herman the hamster. I would like to send you condolences, but my pet owl Whootie may have something to do with the loss of your beloved Herman. He had real bad heartburn last week and that’s usually caused by spicy food. Was Herman from Mexico by chance?
Onions to the judgmental person who assumed I didn’t check the price of the margaritas before I bought them. The restaurant was advertising $7 mangonada margaritas, and I ordered two. They gave me a bill for $32, and confirmed that it was for two drinks. I’m not a Karen so I didn’t complain; I paid their price, with a tip. But I’ll never return.
Orchids to the two really great gals in Albertsons. Thank you so much for introducing me to the most wonderful tasting, Tequila Rose and the chocolate vodka. Party time!
Onions to the over-eager trash enthusiasts who put their trash cans out two days prior to pick up day.
Orchids to the pooping pigeons and its host of characters like Archie, Beetle Baily, Catwoman, Dagwood, Daisy Duck, Eeyore, Goofy, Grinch, Huey, Jughead, Lil Abner, Muttley, Mister Magoo, Noggin, Piglet, Pepe Le Pew, Shrek, Sad Sac, Snidley, Whipflash and the rest of the characters who have frogged off.
Onions for having all the public restrooms closed at Rotary Park and by the bridge in the channel. People are swimming in these places, where do you think they are going to the bathroom? In the lake!
Orchids to those who have joined in on keeping a log book of the two. It should be a real eye opener when it’s turned over to the authorities who suggested it in the first place. It may not help, but it will be on the record when the order is issued. Thanks to all who have had enough unsafe behavior.
Onions to my wife. I couldn’t have picked an uglier woman to open my eyes to every single morning. It’s amazing I even fall asleep. Love, handsome.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
