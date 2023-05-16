Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Movies Havasu on Swanson Drive. They make going to the movies fun with decent prices, good food and clean theaters. Thank you!
Onions to allowing the illegal immigrants to turn our southern border into their private dump.
Onions to the people who brought fast food into the dog park at the Channel Sunday.
Orchids to Sleep Genies in Lake Havasu City. They are a great company for your new mattress. They are very professional, honest and have a large selection to choose from at a very fair price. I am very satisfied with our new mattress and highly recommend them.
Onions to the individual who keeps giving Onions to “the club.” Stop being so bitter. It’s in the past; let it go!
Orchids to the Elks Lodge to our current, happy environment.
Orchids to Havasu Duct Cleaning. We had new tile installed, which generated lots of dust. So we called Havasu Duct Cleaning and they responded quickly and did an excellent job. Not the cheapest, but the quality of their work was priceless!
Orchids to Jericho at Anderson Toyota. We recently bought a RAV4 and he was our salesman. We couldn’t have asked for a better person to help us. He was friendly, had a good sense of humor and very knowledgeable. Thanks Jericho! C&E.
Onions to the delivery driver who failed to ring my door bell when he delivered a package with perishable items in it. If I hadn’t seen the box when I left the house everything in the box would have been ruined and who would pay for that?
Orchids to Bow Wow Pet Clips. I took our six month old puppy there and they were so sweet with him. They used to take care of my very old Springer Spaniel, with multiple cysts, with never a nick on him. Now, happy puppy, happy mommy! Thank you.
Orchids to Breakwater Grille on Maricopa Avenue. We had the honor of meeting Sue, one of the restaurant partners, who waited on us. We had a fabulous dinner and met the amazing chef who creates delicious dishes and likes to bring new ideas to their menu. The owners/staff make you feel so welcome that you don’t want to leave!
"Onions to allowing the illegal immigrants to turn our southern border into their private dump."
Onions to illegal aliens. There. I fixed it for you. The economic aliens are bringing more grief for us with them than any benefit they might offer.
