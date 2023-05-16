Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to Movies Havasu on Swanson Drive. They make going to the movies fun with decent prices, good food and clean theaters. Thank you!

1
2
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

"Onions to allowing the illegal immigrants to turn our southern border into their private dump."

Onions to illegal aliens. There. I fixed it for you. The economic aliens are bringing more grief for us with them than any benefit they might offer.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.