Orchids to Servpro for their employees and the excellent service that my family received for resolution for a flood in our duplex! I cannot thank you all enough for exceptional customer service in a timely manner beginning to end in my family situation!
Orchids to Shugrue’s. What a wonderful evening we had Saturday being able to go out and enjoy a delicious meal. It was delightful to hear people having fun and enjoying good food after all we have been through. We encourage everyone to do the same. Visit a favorite hangout and have a great time.
Onions to the misguided person who thinks Mohave County will give them a free burial. Actually, they only contribute $400 toward cremation and $450 in admin. Fees for indigent people only. I suggest you follow your financial advisor’s advice and purchase burial insurance.
Onions to shooting ducks in a barrel. Say what?
Onions to the city. They wait for all of the winter residents to leave, raise the water and sewer rates on items not used during summer. Maybe if they turn off their landscaping water and let everything die it would beautify the city. Seems there was a war caused by taxation without representation.
Orchids to the onion giver for the jerk California drivers. Stop means stop, right on red means stop and then turn. Twenty years ago you’d get pulled over for not using your turn signal, not no more. Our police are busy but come on guys, it’s a mess out there and we all see it every day.
Onions to the place refusing to hire me because I failed their drug test. What’s wrong with you people? Sure I came in a bit buzzed but who isn’t these days? Saying I’m a risk is taking things a bit far. Hey, the military hired Buzz Lightyear didn’t they? I could’ve done the job safely. Your loss!
Orchids to Cha-Bones. We enjoyed a great evening in the back-in-business 100% Cha-Bones for Mother’s Day. Not only was the food as we remembered but our waiter, Michael, was fabulous. Great attitude, great service and great food.
