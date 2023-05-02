Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the city for leaving the mattress and box spring by the street for months at the corner of Acoma Boulevard and Rainbow Drive, and to code enforcement which is “unable to answer the phone.”
Orchids to Wizard of Pawz pet groomers. The groomers handled my fur baby beautifully. Normally, he is very nervous to be handed off, but they knew how to calm him down and keep him calm. I was very impressed. They did an awesome job grooming him too.
Onions to not having or enforcing a noise ordinance at the Channel. I can’t even enjoy a simple walk down there without being constantly assaulted by radios! How about making it so those of us on dry land can stand to enjoy our own park?
Onions to the flaky enforcement of city ordinances. I can’t add a second floor to my house, but two blocks away, an entire casita gets to add a second story. How does that happen?
Orchids to Devon at McDonalds for being so nice and patient while I figured out how to use my app.
Orchids to the pharmacy staff at Walgreens. You are always so pleasant to deal with. Just what I need after having to stand in line to get to you. I can see why you’re so in demand.
Orchids to the self-checkout at Safeway. Wands you can lift up to use on heavy products, clerks who are always quick to resolve problems and computers who don’t interrupt you every 10 minutes to accuse you of not bagging your last item.
Onions to the club for having so many Onions. I have to admit, I was warned. How is that new management working out for ya?
Onions to the front office girl in the store. I sure hope you are not as miserable as you seem. When a customer comes, look up and smile and say “Hi, how can I help you. No one likes to feel they are a bother just because they need a service or a product.
