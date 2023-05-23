Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dynamite Roofing, especially Arturo, Josie, Cesar and Lorenzo! They called back, always kept us in the loop, worked when they said they would work and worked within their estimate. These people are fantastic and the workmanship is excellent.
Orchids to all of the people who stopped to help me when I tripped in front of Goodwill. You were all so kind and caring. I thank you not only for the physical boost up, but also for the heart-warming boost.
Onions to those who come and use our beautiful lake and leave their trash everywhere down by the channel. You are a guest in our town. Please be respectful and use the many trash cans and free bags provided. Those of us who live here would appreciate it.
Orchids to the onion-givers about the club. You all need to stop! As a member who quit, along with many others, stop the banter, the gossip and the hatred. Years ago, a slanderer with rotted baked bean teeth yelled “ leave” and we never returned. Good riddance!
Orchids to the kind, thoughtful, and very honest person who returned a small green zippered bag, found at/around Lowe’s in late April. You knew the contents would be very important to the owner and for that, I would like to say “thank you” and give a reward.
Onions for removing the locks at the bridge without providing an additional site allowing travelers to place their locks.
Onions to the grocery store that stocks after they open. They block several aisles with their carts and if you’re not careful, you will get run over by the floor cleaner. Also, their meat and fish display is never ready so we go elsewhere for these items.
Orchids to the lady who stopped to assist my son after the crash, get him a ride and help for his immediate needs. A true good samaritan.
Onions for allowing bums to use covered benches down by BJ’s and next to the Salvation Army. This needs to be nipped in the bud before we become another San Francisco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.