Onions to the cable provider. It is hard for handicapped people to get behind a TV to plug and unplug the cable box several times a month to reset. I pay a monthly fee for this equipment so why should I have to? If I want you to come and replace it I have to pay a service charge, on top of paying $250 a month?
Orchids to Matt and Melissa Zimmer at Havasu Mobility Scooters for going above and beyond to help a special lady transport a power chair. You both are very special! Elaine.
Onions to the Onion writer regarding the renegade motorcycle gang. If you look around you every day more and more people are tatted up. That tatted leader probably donates to more charities that you even think of. You judged someone by their tattoos and what they rode.
Orchids to the police officer at the Windsor Beach boat launch who helped the older gentleman locate his “stolen” Escalade and Jet Ski trailer.
Onions to the gal driving up each time with a coupon “ripped” from a page. Most people are civilized and use scissors, but not the “butcher lady.” Have you thought of carrying scissors in your glove box or purse? Your coupons do not easily stack like cut ones. I can only imagine how you keep house!
Orchids to London Bridge Park and Sell. Amazing service. We don’t sell anywhere else! We sold our side by side quick and for asking price. Marc did direct deposit, great guy. Give them five stars out of five!
Orchids to Greg, an X-ray technologist at HRMC. A pet scan for a patient with claustrophobia and COPD is a terrible experience. Greg made sure that I was as comfortable as possible.
Orchids to the wonderful mail carrier and the great service we are receiving in our neighborhood. She goes above and beyond with her delivery! So thankful for your dedication and work ethic!
Orchids to all the new grads from Lake Havasu High School. It was good to see traditional graduation restored over last year’s sad celebration. I wish you all success and happiness. Good job.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
