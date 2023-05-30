Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to John Staib of Hav-A-Tech for coming to the rescue on my computer. Knowledgeable, professional and extremely efficient, he repaired the issue in short order and with a big smile. Definitely my “go to” for all computer issues.
Orchids to whomever brought my trash and recycle bins up to my house on Rainbow Avenue South as well as my newspaper. Being older and using a cane after two falls, I truly appreciate your kindness. God bless.
Onions for not including my son’s name for graduation and for not letting him walk because he decided to four days before graduation. I am disappointed in this.
Orchids to Ed Weiss flooring. They did a great job on my floor and trim and at a better price than any one in Lake Havasu City that I received quotes from. If need, I will call them again. Tim
Onions to the veterinarian who booked 25 people in the same half hour block with sick, exotic animals crammed into a closet-sized office.
Onions for not honoring my gift certificate that I won from a cancer event.
Orchids to Nick at Whiz Kid Computer Service. I brought in our sick printer and after just a few hours, he got the issue resolved. Plus, he helped my husband straighten out his phone problems, on a complimentary basis. Additionally, he recycled our old copier for us. What an amazing organization, their mama’s would be proud!
Onions to the seller I bought a boat from last May. He was supposed to ship the Bimini to me when he got home but a year later, we still don’t have it.
Orchids to all the sheep wearing all the cultish hats, shirts and flags.
Orchids to the person in the car behind me who paid for my morning latte. I’ll have you know, I paid it forward immediately. Thank you for your kindness, it’s a great way to start the day.
Onions to the traffic! Bad traffic always gets worse on holidays.
