Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the onion about bad drivers. You are 100% right. Nothing is as bad as having someone damage your vehicle and then lie about their actions. We can only hope karma comes calling on them. It’s sad how easy lying came to a senior, young or old. The truth is always best MB.
Onions to the “know it all” at the boat launch telling my wife our truck was way underpowered to pull a boat. I personally built the 350 in our Chevrolet. It has a 3/4 race cam, stroked and bored, making over 800 horsepower. Underpowered? I don’t think so! It’ll out pull your stinky Ford diesel any day.
Orchids to the amazing Pooper Scooper Larry from Cumberland. How wonderful it is to begin our hikes in the desert off of Powell in pristine cleaned-up condition. Thank you.
Orchids to Deanna at Great Clips at the Bashas’ Plaza. I got the best haircut. I will definitely be back. Thank you, Deanna.
Orchids to the service team at Anderson Toyota for changing the oil in my van when the Anderson Ram dealership in town wouldn’t do it.
Onions to those who still don’t understand that an orange blinking left turn arrow means make the turn if it’s safe to do so. Please stop holding up drivers behind you because you’re afraid to make the turn. This is Driving 101 stuff. Read the MVD booklet.
Onions to whoever took my husband’s Purple Heart painted rock from his memorial tree at Cypress Park. Please put it back or expect some bad karma coming your way. That’s a memorial tree and a rock to honor a veteran, learn some respect!
Orchids to Christina and Jimmy. The secrets were well kept and the service provided by Handsome Jimmy was beyond awesome. We were there for a surprise birthday with just four of us. The food was great as always.
Onions to the detail service that claims $120 is needed to spend 20 minutes on a new car that wasn’t dirty. The owner just sits on the phone. Don’t waste your money. Wanted a service I could trust.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.