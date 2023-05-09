Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the woman who helped us when our car broke down. We were on our way to get a new battery, then bam! A flat tire, too. Thank you for taking your time to stop and help us. People here are truly amazing.
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Frontier. I needed a repair on my land line and they had my service up in an hour. Great job!
Orchids to Frontier. I needed a repair on my land line and they had my service up in an hour. Great job!
Orchids to the lady in the tan colored sedan in front of me at Starbucks. Thank you for paying for my iced coffee. You made my day!
Orchids to Air Control Home Services. Their staff were all very professional with excellent customer service, above and beyond. Great prices and fast installation. We love our new air conditioning system.
Onions to the customer service desk at the local grocery store. With only one person behind the counter, you shouldn’t be spending up to 20 minutes with one customer as the line gets longer.
Orchids to G & G Automotive! Angel, Mike and their talented technicians have gone above and beyond my expectation.
Orchids to all of the left lane drivers. Thanks for making the right lane faster and protecting me from those vehicles that cross the centerline head-on.
Onions to druggies getting slaps on the wrists while it is impossible for certain people who are good citizens to get their license back after a charge of driving under the influence. Especially someone who did all the classes, counseling, paying fines and the Motor Vehicle Department says they have to do it over again.
Orchids to the Onion-giver about the blue skies being attacked by airplanes and for changing the weather patterns. Perhaps you can ask FAA to change the flight paths. It has been said that a little tin foil on your windows and tin foil helmet might help your plight.
