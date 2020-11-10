Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Mike and Paul at Anderson Chrysler for continued excellent service and taking care of my 16’ Ram truck.
Onions to using Pennsylvania laws to ‘prove’ that we should be allowed to drive 20 miles over the speed limit in left lane. We live in Arizona, not Pennsylvania. Relax and enjoy the simple life that brought us all here.
Orchids to Arizona Garden Nursery for the wonderful landscaping of our yard. I would recommend them.Very reasonable priced and excellent work.
Onions to the guy who was hosing down the street in front of his house. What a waste of water!
Orchids to La Vita Dolce. The food was exceptionable and the wait staff were wonderful.
Onions to all the trash. There is trash everywhere, London Bridge Road, State Route 95, mattresses, dressers, bags of trash, construction debris, cars, boats, motorhomes. That’s just what I see on the road.
Orchids to Candance Owens, political activist, for bringing a lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) for censoring post. For more info go to http://www.factcheckzuck.com. This is a cause I can get behind! Freedom of speech should never be denied!
Onions to all the littering. Not only out of towners but those of us who live here. Little League coaches: let’s teach our children to clean up the dugout before they leave. If we don’t teach them now then when.
Orchid to the gal Caroline in the car in front of me, who paid for our dinner at the Carl’s Jr drive through! Bless you, we will carry it forward.
Onions to the person who said the color orange is ugly. It’s one of the beautiful colors of our desert. If you don’t like it I suggest you move somewhere else.
Orchids to the election being over and onions to the upcoming circus.
Onions to all of you who drive so slow as if you don’t read signs.
Orchids to Summer and Theron Tilgner for accepting me as a patient with my worsened knee situation at the last minute and handling everything so fast.
