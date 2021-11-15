Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to event planners and business owners who don’t run background checks on people you hire. There are felons among us working in your establishments.
Orchids to Marine Corps League, Detachment 757, for their amazing presentation and photography honoring our father/grandfather, Bill Love, at his celebration of life service, Nov. 7. So very appreciated!
Orchids to The Views for being such gracious hosts for the celebration of life service honoring our father/grandfather, Bill Love. Special thanks to Karina, activities director, and entire staff for going above and beyond to help us with preparation and slideshow presentation. So very appreciated!
Onions to people cramming as much stuff as possible in my mailbox while bending items in large envelopes. The sole purpose of a large envelope is to not bend the item. It’s constant. If I complain then it gets even worse because of retribution. No pride of work.
Onions to me! My recent orchids submission about the crew framing the corner house at Nautilus and Charing Cross was meant for Johnston Construction Company. They are the perfect example of extraordinary work ethics, courtesy and respect. First class for sure. Thank you, guys.
Orchids to the non-vaccinated.Wearing seat belts! No texting while driving! Stopping at a stop sign! Speed limits! These are all mandated by our government in order to protect our lives. Let’s get vaccinated to protect our lives and the lives of others!
Onions to the people always complaining about California people, snowbirds, slow drivers, mail service, extra winter traffic, long lines. Let’s just stop the squeal!
Orchids to Riverbound storage and RV Park for a great car show. The staff and volunteers were also terrific. Much appreciated.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com.
Onions to the people who do not want past felons working. They served their time and by your system of justice they have been rehabilitated, leave them alone.
