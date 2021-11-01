Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Ray at Uptown Barbers. Late in the day, one in the chair, two waiting, mom brings her son in for a cut. Ray says closing time, but learns that tomorrow is picture day at school. Ray stayed and took care of the lad. He is a flat top expert also.
Onions to people bringing their dogs to Rotary Park. The park host should keep an eye out for this. The city put up signs at the park entrances.
Orchids to the Halloween Goblin! I caught a new sighting of a Halloween Rock on Garvey Drive. The Goblin has been busy spreading smiles.
Orchids to the local businesses that donated to the 2021 Elkettes Fashion Show in October; Destination Havasu, La Vita Dolce, Crown Jewels, Safeway, Lin’s Little China, Denny’s, IHOP, Chili’s, Desert Rose, Olive and Garlic, and Chic Again. Thank you.
Orchids to Amy and her husband for finding our goofy dogs roaming the street and returning them to home. We are greatly appreciative!
Huge orchids to the Arizona Recovery Center for sponsoring the under construction award for the Run to the Sun car show.
Huge orchids to Stephanie, Dena, Chef Gary and the entire staff at College Street Brew House and Pub for going above and beyond to make our reception just perfect. Also to Tim Cullen for providing the perfectly chosen music! Thank you all. Elaine.
Onions to the onion about the lodge RV park Nazi. You were visibly intoxicated and drove over RV spots. We are glad you found another place to go as we like to keep our park free of damage.
Orchids to all of the homes taking the time and expense to decorate so beautifully this Halloween. You make your neighborhoods shine.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
