Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the new infrastructure bill. It is great to hear that we will be getting our Yuma $250 million desalination plant up and running again. And, maybe get more plants built in California! Let’s help save Lake Mead!
Orchids to Ernesto at Suddenlink. This man is a genius. He knew where to look for the problem(s) and fixed them. Fast, friendly and very professional. I was impressed. Ranger Terry.
Onions to the local store who needs to either to fix their car wash or shut it down.
Onions to the custodian for always being rude and snarky to my daughter and her friends. You need to lighten up a little, this is a tough age for these girls!
Onions to the person with the balloon on the north side who flies over at least four times a week, disturbing every dog in the neighborhood for no reason. Fly your balloon over the lake. Since when is it legal to fly it anywhere you want?
Orchids to Sonia L. Thank you so very much for donating over 100 DVD’s to the Wound Care Center’s Hyperbarics program! It is very much appreciated and we will put them to good use!
Onions to the band leader who has his new wife working the room asking people if they would like to tip the band! Tip jar is on the stage. We can see it and tip. Extremely no class putting people on the spot!
Orchids to Suzanne and staff at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center for once again making our annual Cancer Fashion Show so beautiful! She and her staff work so hard!
Onions to the sidewalk bike riders at Rotary Park and London Bridge. I can’t hear you coming from behind nor see you in front when I’m watching where I step. Move to the asphalt before someone gets hurt.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.