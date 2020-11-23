Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to whomever is letting their dog dump on the sidewalks in Rotary Park where it is clearly marked no dogs. Parents, please tell your kids to put their trash in the barrels provided for them at the skate park. Such a beautiful park is getting trashed.
Onions to the many manhole covers that are way lower than the street. Worse than potholes. Mulberry near Magnolia. Swanson near theaters. Lake Havasu near Hospice. Plus others!
Orchids to all the sanitation workers in the city. You people are the greatest. You do your job without ever complaining. I take my hat off to you. Thanks so much for a job well done.
Orchids to Manager Troy at Smiths. He personifies customer service. My issue with grocery pickup was resolved with above and beyond effort. He’s won a customer for life.
Orchids to the officers and golfers of American Legion Post 81 for recognizing John Richeal’s efforts on starting and running the golf league for 15 years. Thank you Paul Cox for all your efforts. Our entire family is extremely grateful.
Orchids to the onion about the crowd laughing at Jim trying to exit his parking space with a one eye made of glass and the other legally blind.
Orchids to Curb Appeal for the beautiful cool deck and new paint job on our house! You were on schedule and crew was great and conscientious. We enjoyed working with you and highly recommend you! Also, we have gotten a lot of compliments! Thank you.
Onions to people complaining about Havasu gas prices compared to other nearby towns. Why don’t you drive there and get cheaper gas. Problem solved.
Onions to making my street black without fixing the huge cracks and pot holes, black really? As if Havasu doesn’t get hot enough without painting the streets black.
Orchids to the Christmas decorating crews at the English Village, Bridge, and Shugrus Shops. Thanks for the smiles.
Onions to the weirdo staking out by the elementary schools when recess is in session. You should be locked up for being a creep.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
