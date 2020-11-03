Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Desert Sliding Door for the prompt response in fixing my rollers on my sliding patio door.
Onions to the person on the north side of town who has brought flocks of pigeons back to our neighborhood. She has stated that she is a Native American and our laws about “ground feeding” birds do not apply to her. I thought laws were for everyone.
Orchids to all the shoppers who came out to support the Meals on Wheels yard sale. Your continued donations and support are greatly appreciated. See you next time.
Onions to the council person complaining about spending their own money when they go to dinners. You knew this going in and you don’t do enough to justify a raise. Teachers deserve a raise before you.
Orchids to the snowbirds! They’re the ones who pick up the trash rather than creating it. They’re the ones who wave with an open hand rather than just one finger. Welcome back!
Onions to new leadership at the center. You need to care more about the veterans and less about how much money you make.
Orchids to Heide at our Denny’s. She laughs and puts up with a couple of us old guys that eat breakfast together once a week. Our food shows up hot with a pot of coffee and a smile.
Onions to the violators! The article in last Sundays paper regarding businesses being in violation of state regulations on coronavirus said a business closed because of “the heavy hand of government.” Please remember the party in control at this time and obey the law!
Orchids to a real good Chinese restaurant coming to Lake Havasu City. I can’t wait, it’s way overdue!
Onions to the person thinking there is a slow and fast lane. I’m pretty sure the speed limit is the same in both.
Orchids to the nice man who stopped to help me get up when I couldn’t stand up after checking my water meter. As I was crawling to my front door many cars passed me and he was the one who stopped and asked me if I needed help. Thank you to my mystery hero.
Orchids to Denise Burley and her staff at the Mohave County Health Department. Keep up the good work. Thank you for all you do to protect the public’s health.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
