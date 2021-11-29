Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to A1 Vending. Such a professional and pleasant person to see when you fill up our vending machines. I look forward to your visits.
Onions to the person complaining about the beautiful hot air balloon that makes us smile every time we see it. If your dog barks, put your dog inside. My dog barks at UPS, FedEx and USPS. Maybe they should deliver mail over the lake as well. You need to go hang out with the person mad about wearing white after Labor Day. Thank you to the hot air balloon.
Orchids to the best fish and firearms store in Lake Havasu City, “Bass Tackle Master” run by John Galbraith and his great team of friendly employees. I could spend hours just looking around at his massive inventory and always fair prices. Always knowledgeable on all related fish and firearms Questions, Thank you John.
Orchids to Discount Auto for their excellent customer service. Their team is always pleasant to work with even if car problems are not. Thank you.
Onions to the people who are unable, for whatever reason, to pick up after their dogs. I really don’t need your dog’s “gifts” messing up my yard.
Orchids to the dog park. The city does such a great job keeping the dog park clean and well stocked with poop bags. The park is so well maintained that it makes it a pleasure to take my dogs down to play. Really want to say “thank you”!
Onions to the “raceway” known as Acoma Boulevard. People, please slow down!
Orchids to the mayor and City Council. You will never please everyone, but we know you work hard and care about your community.
Orchids to all who work hard to make our holidays so enjoyable.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
