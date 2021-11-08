Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the lady Corvette owner and the staff at El Mariachi restaurant for rushing to my dad’s aid when he fell Thursday. The compassion and care are what make this community such a great place. John.
Orchids to Lake Havasu City Master Gardeners for their concern and care regarding my six palm trees. I highly recommend them. Vicki.
Onions to those drivers who enter the turn lane before they should. I had my turn signal on and went to enter the turn lane in the appropriate area and luckily saw the car speeding up to the turn lane. I slammed on my brakes to not get hit and then driver behind me hit me.
Orchids to Todd Borlase for the wonderful job he did on my new toilets and kitchen faucet repair. Hats off, you’re the best. McCulloch customer.
Orchids to Good Hands Painting and the excellent job Nate is doing making the outside painting look wonderful. It’s not quite done yet, but so far I am so happy with the progress. Keep up the good work and many thanks. Robbin.
Orchids to Dr. Buckman and his wonderful staff at the Animal Hospital of Havasu for taking such loving care of my pooch for all 15 years of her life. Thanks so much.
Onions to taking two years to work on State Route 95. This should have been done some time ago.
Orchids to Brenda at Dillards who was cheerful and helpful in the dressing room.
Orchids to the citizens of Mohave County! You have almost reached the 50% mark for covid 19 vaccinations. Let’s continue moving forward on this journey in order for all of us to regain a healthy and more normal lifestyle. “Love thy neighbor!”
Orchids to the T-Rex on Jamaica overlooking the valley. Every time we see it, we smile.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
