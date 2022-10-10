Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Lange Veterinary. Thanks for always knowing what is wrong and exactly how to treat my pet’s ailment. You must know how much pain and anguish this saves both me and my pet. You guys are the best!
Thank you for reading!
Onions to my air conditioning service that couldn’t get the part I needed in for three weeks. Thank goodness my air conditioning broke suddenly when it was already cooling off.
Orchids to Troy at Mountain Safe Company! Even though we hadn’t bought it from him, he went out of his way to help us open our safe that had a defective keypad. It was imperative that we got in, and Troy opened it quickly! Thanks Troy, you’re great!
Orchids to the female front door greeter with the great smile at the Eagles Tuesday night for the Queen of Spades. It was nuts in there, the amount of money was high, hundreds of people attended and some were not well behaved. She kept control of her door area very professionally and with humor.
Onions to having the Breast Cancer Awareness Walk and the Domestic Violence Walk on the same day this year. The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk has taken place on the first Saturday in October for 24 years. No notice for the walk to be moved to London Bridge Beach. No warning! First walk we have missed in 22 years. I’m a disappointed. BC.
Orchids to pouring concrete at 6:15 a.m. on any day including Saturdays. You do a great job, and it is smart to get out before the day heats up.
Orchids to Jared, our mail carrier on route 5. He is thoughtful, diligent and helpful. He didn’t even complain about his job during our triple-digit summer. Thanks, Jared, you are top notch!
Orchids to the beautiful sunsets we enjoy here in our wonderful town.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
