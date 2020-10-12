Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the fancy optometrist’s office. I was a patient since opening for more than 15 years. I began having allergy issues, was prescribed steroidal eye drops nonstop which caused cataracts. Then, I got an expensive cash-only eyelid milking. It was ineffective with my refund refused. A racket at best. Avoid it!
Orchid to the mute button on my remote. All the misinformation on both sides of the street is mind blowing. Crazy is as crazy says.
Orchid to Dr. Pak and Clyde for such caring in an ugly situation. I went in to have bridge reattached that a former employee (dentist) did 100% wrong! Dr.Pak is remedying the problem at no cost to us. Bless you for your honesty.
Orchids to complaining about hot cocoa. It warms my britches and tickles my funny bone leaving me laughing at your incompetence. You must be such a joy to be around. I bet you like the slogan “build back better,” that explains a lot. Do us all a favor, zip it.
Onions to the person dumping dog poop in the Daytona Wash, close to Body Beach. I called animal control and the city, I have gotten nothing so far. How do we stop this?
Onions to a $200 fine for thousands of dollars of bridge damage caused driving under the influence. I was fined $220 for going seven miles over the 25 mph speed limit. Fair?
Orchids to Ratliff Painting. Thanks especially to Breezy and Greg. This company is honest, neat, and good at what they do. You could not find anyone better. We would highly recommend them.
Orchids to John at Shaver Garage Doors. He did an excellent, quick job with my garage door reprogramming codes. Same day service too. Good to have my Genie up and running.
Orchids to Tyler of Havasu Pressure Washing for the great job he did cleaning the pavers on the Havasu Memorial Walkway in the English Village! The price was great too!
Orchids to Cil Jennings letter to Editor on Oct. 8. Very well put.
