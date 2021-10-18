Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Ken’s Pizza. The Havasu 4-Wheelers had our ladies luncheon. They were very accommodating by adding an extra waitress. They have delicious food along with very friendly and efficient waitresses. We will be back. Thank you so much for a wonderful time.
Orchids to Tavern 95. They went above and beyond for the Havasu 4-wheelers cooks night out. We had the best waitresses and food along with the whole patio to ourselves. You are number 1.
Orchids to Arizona Garden Landscaping, Miguel, Lori, Mario and all the crew. You guys did a wonderful job on our yard. We love it. Highly recommend them. On time and very efficient. Looks great.
Orchids to Whiz Kid, especially Daniel, who did a transfer from my old phone to a new phone. He was fast and quick. Within half an hour, he answered all of my questions providing excellent service. I definitely recommend.
Orchids to Suddenlink. I had a non-emergency repair issue and they were there within two working days. they repaired the problem better than original.
Orchids to Leanne at Pleasant Valley Dental for always being so sweet and for getting my husband in right away for his tooth pain, thank you!
Onions to the pretentious kayaker in Thompson Bay, for challenging the ferry boat. The ferry boat has the right of way, not you. If anyone should get a ticket, it’s you. Wise up. You could be a Darwin Award nominee.
Orchids to the Desert Hills Fire District Auxiliary breakfast. My biscuits and gravy were the best I’d had in a long time. I also
overheard many compliments about the pancakes. I enjoyed the company of friends and meeting new people. I’ll be back.
Orchids to Beautiful Bears Pet Spaw for doing an amazing job on my pup’s groom!
