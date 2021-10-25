Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the neighbor for leaving their trash cans out front 24-7. It looks bad.
Orchids to Arizona Gardens and Miguel, Lori and the super crew. They did a great job on our front and even returned to do more planting and moving rocks. Always smiling, on time, and doing whatever we needed. Thank you so much, you’re the best!
Onions to the pistol packing person at the big box store wearing a foul Biden shirt. Where does one’s free speech end and the public’s right to common decency begin?
Onions to the onion about the free water heater in the front yard . That’s easy money if you put it in your truck and take it to the recycling yard!
Onions to all of the Trump flags on the southside of town. They look terrible!
Orchids to the artist who left two painted Halloween rocks by our mailbox on North Palo Verde this past week. We are now the proud owners of a little ghost rock and a candy corn rock. Thanks so much! They have joined our other Halloween decorations.
Onions to the car wash employee who acts like a supervisor and belittles another employee in front of customers waiting in line. Owner beware, this employee should attend a class on supervising others if he is to lead people. He is bad for business. Attentive customer.
Orchids to Tyler’s Phone Repair. He diagnosed my Android phone while I waited. I appreciated the quick service. Thanks Dawn J.
Orchids to the lady who picked up my keys when I dropped them. I could not bend over since I had back surgery and she got out of her car to help without me even asking. Havasu people rock!
Orchids to Liz and Dr. Ryan at Havasu Dentistry. Liz is so gentle for the teeth cleaning, I barely felt anything! She has a very calming energy and I will request her each time for my teeth cleaning. Dr. Ryan is hilarious!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
