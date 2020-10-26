Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dr. Prater and staff for providing great healthcare. When performing an ear exam, think of how many times the doctor has heard “can you see through to the other side?” and still chuckled. Special effort from Sierra. Guinea Pig.
Orchids to Air Control for their great service with our HVAC and plumbing. We appreciate the timely help with our leak.
Onions to the guy who called my $24,000 custom car a jalopy just because he didn’t want his wife to buy it. The Curmudgeon.
Orchids to George at Walgreens. His smile is only a part of his personality. He greets everyone as if they were family. I’m proud to call him my friend. “Ranger Terry”.
Orchids to Cody at Shoreline who made an emergency trip Friday night to unblock our sewer line! He was friendly, knowledgeable and efficient! He is an asset to Shoreline Plumbing! Thanks, Cody from Apache Drive.
Onions to the doctor’s office demanding an office visit before refilling diabetic prescriptions. No wonder we can’t get a handle on this nightmare.
Orchids to the person who gave a great big onion to the huge eyesore, the blue sign, visible from State Route 95. And the stadium lighting on it too! And the business owner who allowed it! Really? A lot of money that could have gone to a better cause here in town!
Onions to the theater whose popcorn is not buttered, but garnished with a rude oily substance instead. Very disappointing to purchase a popcorn card for a poor product.
Onions to the busy body complaining about seeing a parent spank their child. Mind your own business. Maybe the parent doesn’t want their child to grow up to be a snowflake like you!
Orchids to stop signs. They work great when you know how to use one, not so much when you don’t. Pay attention people.
Orchids to both Bill Thompson and Terry Lahey, for your input. I agree with you entirely.
Onions to the gigantic blue sign facing State Route 95. It is over the size limit and represents a dangerous distraction to drivers. It does not meet the rules governing such signs.
