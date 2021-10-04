Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the staff at Foothills Bank on McCulloch and Capri. For the third time this year, we are dealing with computer fraud that results in having to lock down our account with the bank. These excellent, knowledgeable, and kind women have walked me through these crises with quick and personal responses. I’ve never had better service in any situation, bad or good. Thank you, Victoria and staff leaders!
Orchids to the nice brown house on the corner of Rolling Hills and Thunderbolt for representing a nice new flagpole along with an American flag and Arizona flag looks great!
Onions to our school boards. Our school board is nuts. Life is not equal. Everyone should have the opportunity to strive for success and be rewarded. Are their any sane parents to take over?
Onions for not keeping our highways clean. All of the piles of trash turning onto highway Interstate 40 by the Pilot looks terrible!
Orchids to Prestige Assisted Living for providing a wonderful home for my mother and for the excellent care and comfort she received. Susan and the medical techs at Prestige and Jen at River Valley Hospice gave my mother excellent care and comfort during her last days.
Orchids to Kimberly (Skin and Sugaring by Kimberly) at Vanity Studio for always going above and beyond for her clients. Amazing work and amazing person.
Orchids to Shaver Garage Doors and crew. Great customer service and reliability. Highly recommend if you’re in the market for new doors or openers.
Onions to the city council members who want our police to write more tickets to pay for the increased courthouse design rather then using increased tax revenue or reducing the design.
