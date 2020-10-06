Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the postal workers who made it through the summers in
these high temperatures. If permissible please ring the bell when you leave
packages or mail at the door. Sure would appreciate it. Thank you.
Orchids to a letter ,”What I’m voting for” by Rich Edwards. I wish more people would vote the platform. Very well written.
Orchids to Chris at Air Control for sending a technician out to fix our air so quick. James was so nice and fixed the problem fast. We really appreciated it.
Onions to the miserable woman who berated Ranger Terry in the gas station parking lot. To bad more people are not like him, seeing the good in the surroundings around him. He likes to point out the positive not the negative. Some like you, like to drown in self misery. To bad so sad Carol.
Orchids to first responders and our neighbors in The Palms at North Pointe for making our son’s day with the drive-by parade to welcome him home from heart surgery. It was so awesome! Thank you.
Onions to the 53ish ungrateful woman complaining about co-workers setting her up with a 63 year old man. If she needs setting up, she must not be able to get dates on her own, gee, wonder why. They were doing her a favor out of pity. The one foot in the grave slam on age 63 tells volumes of the kind of person she is. Sad.
Onions to the city planner that approved the design for the drive through for the new food place. Street blocked on most days and for hours.
Orchids to my new neighbor that gave me a new book to read, called “Liars Make Poor Leaders.” Very enjoyable reading.
Onions to not hearing the coyotes howl. Has anyone noticed the lack of coyotes in the northeast part of town? I used to hear them nightly and have not in the past few months.
Orchids to all the people who have decided to remove those silly flags from their yards. Apparently they are finally beginning to see the light and tired of all the noise.
