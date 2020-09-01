Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the mental midget who refers to women as “nasty.” Time to look in the mirror!
Orchids to the new dental clinic with Mexico prices. The $17,000 quote for new chompers will definitely leave a peso or two in the piggy bank. Kudos for the keeping it local savings as well as me not having to sell my home to pay those prices in Mexico. Pencil me in guys, before those prices go up.
Onions to the city. The citizens of this city should not have to tolerate the arrogance of visitors who disobey the mask mandate and are allowed to enter stores and jeopardize our safety and force us to stay in while they are out playing and spreading covid-19. The mandate needs to be enforced to protect us.
Orchids to Nelson and Carrie from Fayette for the same day service on my air conditioner. I appreciate you. Thanks.
Orchids to Sunrise Pharmacy for your quick delivery of my medications. Very professional and caring team.
Orchids to the greatest radiation team at HRMC. Dwayne, Heather and Brian are all so knowledgeable and caring. Thank you from the donut lady!
Onions to those who are deliberately trying to slow the postal system down.
Onions to homes where there are more vehicles and junk parked in the yard than the garage can accommodate. Junky motorhomes, utility trailers, dune buggies, PWCs with tattered covers, golf carts, open trailers with trash and mattresses, etc. Your property looks awful.
Orchids to the nursing staff on the third floor at HRMC. You made a very difficult visit manageable. You showed more compassion than this old guy probably deserved.
Onions to those who speed past you going 70 mph on State Route 95 cutting in and out of traffic with disability plates. What’s the disability? Lead feet? Joey.
Orchids to Jacks at Everclear Pools for keeping my water clear. He’s always reliable and leaves my deck clean like he was never there. Thanks.
Please submit all entries of 40 words of less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
