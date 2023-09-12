Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dr. O’Brien. I’ve been going to him for years. He is a great doctor with a wonderful sense of humor.
Orchids to Dr. O’Brien. I’ve been going to him for years. He is a great doctor with a wonderful sense of humor.
Onions to being a Gemini. My split personality constantly gets me into trouble. But then, life is much more fun this way.
Orchids to Lakeside Orthopedics and especially Dr. Heiner. All the support staff there are just wonderful and I highly recommend them if you need that kind of medical care.
Onions to the hair stylist who messed up my hair. I gave you a picture, we discussed the cut and the style. I can’t fathom why you couldn’t just do what we talked about! I won’t be going back. I have a decent haircut, it just isn’t what I asked for, what we discussed or what I even wanted!
Orchids to Novak Animal Care Center for the compassionate care of my fur-baby. Every time I need to go in, they are organized and ready to receive her. They are also very clean which I appreciate. You guys always give just awesome support. Thank you.
Orchids to Air Control for their quick response to my failing air conditioning unit. They were fast and efficient and fairly priced. Thank you!
Orchids, again, to Sonora Quest Laboratories. The ladies there are all such great people. Very friendly staff who make getting done what needs to be done so much easier. I never dread the needle poke with such friendly faces. Thank you!
Orchids to Bridgewater Golf Course for their friendly staff, early hours, and great care of their greens. It’s the perfect weekend course to play on regularly
Onions to “Alexa” who never does what I ask her to do the first time. Yet my hubby can gain her compliance with one command. Do men program “Alexa”?
Orchids to Havasu Dentisry. Dr. Kurtz and his staff immediately put you at ease every time. They are a great crew and the dentistry is as painless as possible. I wish more dentists were like this.
Onions to flying flags tattered by the wind. Where is the respect? Can we please show some respect for the flag, please!
