Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Hunter at Discount Tire and Auto for great customer service.
Orchids to Liska’s Apothecary Shop and the pharmacists for your professionalism and care. Great place. Thank you.
Orchids to Bea and all the great staff at KNLB. I appreciate all the fantastic music and programing.
Orchids to Lake Havasu City’s premier Pain Management team of M.D. Diep and M.D. Noori. I injured my back and was in their office within 24 hours. I received an injection and medication the same day. The following day this 75 year old is back in the game. I highly recommend Lakeside Spine and Pain if you are in pain.
Orchids to Robert at Kelm Concrete for going above and beyond. You are appreciated.
Orchids to Christi D. at Destination Havasu LLC Real Estate. She is a top notch Realtor who went above and beyond helping us sell our home in Lake Havasu City along with helping us get rid of some items, and helping me store and move our items so the new owners could get in sooner. She is a real gem and I would highly recommend her to everyone.
Orchids to Wayne and the other staff at Neat Pool for providing fabulous customer service (as well as a fabulous hot tub)!
Orchids to Damon in the bar at Shogun. He took care of a group of gals with a smile, got all of our drinks right, and food orders in a timely manner. Thanks Damon.
Onions to the medical available in Lake Havasu City. Not one urologist accepts First Care insurance which forces us to go to Phoenix. Many cannot afford the fuel cost. Bladder cancer and no one cares.
Orchids to living in such a great city. We have a beautiful lake, low crime statistics, and always friendly neighbors. Great businesses to patronage and gorgeous sunsets. What more could someone ask for?
