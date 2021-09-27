Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the very personable and caring officers who responded to checking on my well-being. Also, to my friends when I did not respond to the phone or the front door. I appreciate your concern. I apologize for wasting your valuable time. Thank you. I promise to never do that again.
Orchids to Sunrise Pharmacy. My husband and I walked in and said we wanted the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and in less than an hour we got it along with those lame passports that they require everywhere now. All with no side effects.
Onions to LHUSD for serving microwaved processed food still in the plastic packages to the schools. What happened to the healthy fresh hot food?
Orchids to David at J D’UVA Plumbing - with the wrong part in our fixture, he went to the
trouble to buy a new one, replace it in a speedy manner and was one of the nicest, polite, informative workers we’ve had. His mama and employer should be proud. The bill was very reasonable.
Orchids to the two men who stood and waited for me to come out of Bashes’ store to let me know I had a split tire. I was towed to Big O Tires. You may have saved me from a bad accident. Thank you.
Orchids to the city for following procurement laws that require government entities to get quotes and go with the best offer. Their lawful role is to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars. The city is following statute.
Orchids to Hawkeye Pest and Weed Control. Scott did a great job of spraying under our mobile for roaches. Found five dead ones outside this morning. Thank you. JO.
Onions to Rotary Park dog enforcement. Every time I go to the park I see at least one or two dogs near the pavilions. There could be others in the other sections too. Why do I never see enforcement there? Please put larger signs at the entrances and around the park indicating no animals!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.