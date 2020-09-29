Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dr. Aliyar for their superior response to a situation that we thought was serious. They were kind, caring and very professional especially Kelly.
Orchids to the mail store and Hallmark. It’s always a pleaser to conduct business there. The customer service is always outstanding. The owners couldn’t be more gracious and friendly.
Orchids to Carol Marshall Salon closing after 27 years of providing excellent service to the community of Havasu. You will be truly missed.
Orchids to the More M.D. The staff there are wonderful! They’re all friendly, caring and they take care of business in a timely manner. Thank you!
Onions to the new casino. The machines don’t pay out, taking people’s money. It’s not even fun anymore. I sure do miss the old casino. I guess we will have to drive just to have fun, we won’t be back!
Orchids to Tonya in the produce department at Bashes. She went out of her way to get my mom spinach. The truck just came in and it wasn’t unloaded yet. Great customer service!
Orchids to Randy at Havasu Muffler on Acoma by MCC. You have the cleanest and most professional business in town. Made an appointment for my classic Pontiac and they took care of my issues in the most efficient, satisfying manner. Your team is the best! I will return.
Orchids to Top Turf and About Time Landscaping for our artificial turf. It was purchased and installed quickly. It’s a spacious and useful extension to our pool area and it looks absolutely beautiful! Great job!
Onions to the BLM. It’s BLM this, and BLM that. I’m tired of hearing about it. I don’t know what the Bureau of Land Management is protesting about, and I don’t care! Curmudgeon.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
