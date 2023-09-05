Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the Karen demanding dogs swimming in the Channel be leashed. It is dangerous for the animal and doesn’t serve any useful purpose. She managed to quash the peaceful enjoyment of the lake by a dozen dog owning citizens who were not inconveniencing anyone. Get a life, Karen!
Onions to all of these short term rentals. They are poorly managed and rent to people who couldn’t care less about the neighborhood they are partying in. They are loud, rude and destroy our peaceful, beautiful neighborhoods. Who thought this was a good idea?
Orchids to The Beauty Box of Lake Havasu City. Their entire staff is so professional. I love going there.
Orchids to Body and Soul Spa. I had a massage with Luna and felt literally transformed! I highly recommend them.
Onions to those who litter. I could not believe the car I was following actually threw out garbage from their passenger side window while driving down the freeway! I’m so appalled! What is wrong with people these days?
Orchids to the Motor Vehicle Department. Most of what I need to do I can do online. The few things I can’t and have to go down to the facility for, I get in and out in 10 minutes. I’m totally impressed!
Onions, again, to not having a flashing pedestrian crossing sign at Lake Havasu Avenue and Los Logos Drive. This is an accident waiting to happen! Too many have been hit, hurt and killed in walkways. Police be aware.
Onions to all of the lights on at night. We used to be able to see the stars. Isn’t there a light bulb wattage ordinance? Are people afraid of the dark? Is there a lot of crime? I miss the stars.
Orchids to Cactus Asphalt. I have lived here for 26 years and never had as good of an experience as this. They were in and out very quickly with excellent clean up. These guys were the best.
Orchids to those of us being censored by big social technology and the media, which means we are right and they don’t want the truth to get out. Onions to them for blocking our freedom of speech!
(1) comment
You don't have any right to free speech on any companies media site.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.