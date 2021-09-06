Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the “Idiot in Chief” and his handling of the Afghanistan troop withdrawal, and onions to the rest of his incompetent staff. My dead grandmother could have handled this better than him, and she’s more responsive than him.
Onions to people who are offended by the name Creative Comrades. When will it all stop? This group is so amazing - they truly are comrades in sharing their ideas, dreams and creativity. Then they share it with the community. Stop the madness!
Orchids to the house on the corner of Avalon and Amigo. The new landscaping, along the wash where the new garage was built, is amazing. Thank you for a great piece of artistic work for us all to enjoy. DCD
Onions to the friendliest bar in America. If your’re going to claim kindness, then do not have a grouchy, mean- only friendly to a few- bartenders. The drama of one bad apple can ruin the whole basket of apples.
Onions to everyone who hates people from California. California wages paid my house off in 13 years. Can you say the same? We bring a lot of money to this town, so do the winter visitors. Don’t hate so much.
Orchids to a great hip replacement by Dr. Gough in Phoenix. Onions to the doctor in Havasu who told me Medicare wouldn’t cover a replacement because it wasn’t bad enough. Dr. Gough’s X-rays showed it was, and Medicare covered it!
Orchids to all who have donated to my book “The Chicago Story”. Proceeds to go to Doctors Without Borders.
Orchids to my wife who is the best teacher of blind and visually impaired children since Helen Keller. You rock!
Onions to Go Lake Havasu. I have never lived in a city that disrespects its permanent residents like Lake Havasu City does. I live three miles from the local resort, yet the booming bass kept me awake until midnight last night.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(1) comment
Idiot in chief, so appropriate! 👍👍🇺🇸🇺🇸
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.