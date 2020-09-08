Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the mayor and the council for turning the old Kmart building into manufacturing. You people need to get of the glue bag and start doing the right thing. Oh, I forgot, it’s all about the almighty dollar.
Orchids to the onion giver who was concerned about the lobsters on display at a local grocery store. You moved me, I promise to do all I can, whenever I can, to end their suffering.
Onions to the local real estate agent that listed a home for sale as “great for a weekend rental.” Sell the one next to your own house. She will never do business with anyone in my neighborhood.
Onions to all the busy bodies up in everyone’s business. Sometimes I feel like I’m back in elementary school hearing the tattle tales yelling, “I’m telling!” Get a life, and tend to your own affairs or just get bent. Live Free or Die
Orchids to our wonderful private club. Although we have been the topic of many onions due to changes and this mask fiasco, we are still the largest club and someday we will be profitable. Let’s all join in on bringing members in and let’s get some new faces with smiles and welcoming attitudes to serve us.
Onions to the golf course home owners complaining. If you want the view, buy the lot. The new owners have gone above and beyond. Keep up the great work guys! Local member.
Orchids to the fire department. When I called the local fire department to ask if they could recommend someone to change the batteries in my fire detectors they said they would be happy to assist me. They were out in less than 15 minutes and took care of it. Great to see our fire department out to help a single senior.
Orchids to me. After being reported for not wearing a mask, I managed to get to my car and avoid being loaded onto the waiting bus to take me to the reprogramming camp.
Please submit all entries of 40 words of less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
