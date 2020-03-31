Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Havasu Regional Medical Center staff for how they are scheduling radiology appointments. They answered all my questions and immediately called back with an opening the next morning. The coronavirus protections that were in place were excellent.
Onions to all the wealthy and elite in town posting their “quarantine life and we all need to just buckle down.” You have that privilege and will be just fine. Saying you are praying for everyone is laughable. You are on a different pay scale and can’t empathize.
Orchids to Smith’s and Walmart for cracking down on hoarders and limiting the number of toilet paper rolls you can buy leaving some on shelves for the rest of us.
Onions to panic. Panic buying, panic rumors.
Orchids to the U.S. government. Heaven knows its citizens aren’t smart enough to make healthy decisions. So, order business closures. Make the choice of going out or staying in a law, not free choice. Then report coronavirus, but no regular flu, traffic deaths or etc. stats. Welcome to Orwell’s 1984.
Orchids to Jim at the library who spent quite some time with my wife and I helping us computer illiterates to hold up to the online library apps, despite a risk of coronavirus transmission. Give the man a raise for his above and beyond service! Thank you Jim.
Onions to the person who doesn’t know that the Rotary Park/Bridgewater path is for walkers and joggers only. Signs are posted to that effect. And who approved the bike rental place in the English Village right adjacent to the no bikes allowed path? Ugh!
Orchids to Jordan and Keith at Sound Bank. It has been a great help to us since Sound Bank installed our new antennae. Their patience with us older residents make such a sophisticated change a doable and understandable task. Thank you.
Onions to those who think snowbirds are doing all of the hoarding. Most leaving in two weeks and don’t have extra room to tote home extra stuff. How about the local with two filled carts to take to her sister in California?
