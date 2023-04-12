Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dwight Kramer and crew at the Sabre Building Corporation. Last week I discovered a minor electrical issue in my RV garage they built 10 years ago. No delay to fix. Thanks!

Onions to the person complaining about the “$20 makeover” and being dissatisfied with the results. You get what you pay for. Maybe you should have plonked down $30 instead.
Orchids to PB&J Water in Lake Havasu City. We took advantage of an agreement that they will keep our water softener full of salt, regardless of the amount required, on a monthly basis. The final monthly cost is less than it costs to purchase and haul heavy bags of salt at a grocery store every month. Even more important, the PB&J team, Tammy, Kaden, and Frank, really know the meaning of first class service. Thanks!
Orchids to Julie, newish owner of Judy’s Saloon in Oatman. She serves drinks with a smile and a quick sense of humor. It’s newly renovated with a sense of nostalgia and quirky fun. Cheers to Julie for serving old time atmosphere and fun with a drink.
Onions to the RV sales lot with poorly designed and/or adjusted lighting that blinds drivers. This lot is an accident waiting to happen.
Onions to Arizona Department of Transportation for ordering and paying for signage that says “rough road” then paying someone to install the signs instead of fixing the roads! Interstate 40 from California to exit 9 is insane. State Route 95 in town is horrendous. How bad does it need to get?
Orchids to Don’s Collision repair for conducting an estimate on my car on the spot and setting up a repair appointment in three weeks. Plus, they only needed my car for four days. Thank you, Trevor, at Don’s!
