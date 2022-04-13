Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to laughing so hard about being born and raised in Lake Havasu City then being told your age was four years before Havasu was founded in 1964. Funny stuff! I guess some folks just have to pretend at all costs or they are horrible at math. Either way, it was hilarious.
Orchids to Lakeside Physical Therapy for the work they do to help paients get back to their healthy selves. Thanks to the physical therapists and their assistants for all of their help. A big thank you to Gail and Zack for their caring and kindness, also to the office staff.
Orchids to the lady in the blue sun hat at Basha’s Saturday morning who paid for my groceries when my debit card wouldn’t work. Your kindness overwhelmed me! Kindness and gentleness are so rare these days. I promise I’ll pay it forward, plus some.
Orchids to a job well done by Lexi and Linda at the Elks for the super job serving the golf league members. A large crowd was in attendance.
Orchids to Dos Amigos Tacos in the Smith’s Center. New place, best street tacos yet! Give them a try.
Onions to the guy who just can’t get it together; it’s time that he needs to be given an ice cream cone and be put into a sandbox.
Orchids to the residents on Piper Drive and Piper Loop cheering and clapping for the runners doing the half marathon. Your waves and smiles were a real joy. Thanks for the support.
Onions to overly aggressive animal control demanding dogs swimming in the Channel be leashed. It is dangerous and fails to make reasonable accommodations. She managed to quash the peaceful enjoyment of the lake by a dozen dog owning citizens who were not inconveniencing anyone.
Onions to the local home. Have some pride, clean up your yard! At least get rid of the mattress that has been lying there for weeks. It could be a beautiful yard that people would enjoy seeing.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
