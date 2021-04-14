Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the pizza place. We were on the lake all day and called from the marina to order slices to take home. The guy on the phone took my order. “We stop selling slices at 3 p.m.” If selling pizza requires a call center you don’t need my business. We’ve both been here a long time, but that was the last time.
Onions to the flag makers who allow profanity printed on our American flags. Also to the people who purchase them and openly display them flying from the back of their pickup trucks. There must be a law against this somewhere?
Orchid to Fayette air conditioning for working on my a/c unit on a Saturday morning 12 minutes after I called. David was very professional and found the problem fast. Thank you David and Mark. Ron on Maverick cir.
Onions to health care and therapists oblivious to how dirty their hair is! Hanging all over their clothing and then all over my clothing and arms! Your training sorely lacking simple cleanliness. No wonder tens of thousands of folks isolated in one room for a year become sick and often die! Where do you think the contamination came from?
Onions to pretty much everyone. Been here my whole 37 years of life, seen to many good lives destroyed because of money, it’s all this town cares about. The invaders we deal with as result mirror a Mongol horde.
Orchids to Taylor at In-N-Out. We used the drive through on Friday. My husband is hard of hearing and Taylor’s voice was clear, easy to understand, and pleasant. When we arrived at the pick-up window she was very cheerful also. All the employees are great, she just seemed above the norm for us. T Y
Orchids to the dear soul complaining about neighbors dressing up for theme parties. Life can be stressful as an adult. So, put on some glad-rags, grab chips and dip, let out your inner child, go to the party, and have a ball!
Orchids to the saying that it’s better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to remove all doubt by threatening a lawsuit for an injury you caused to yourself.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
