Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Denise Able, code enforcement Officer. Our neighbors and their landlord have finally removed inoperable cars and trailers from their front yard thanks to your efforts. Thank you.
Onions to the development in town. A real home buyer needs to see models and you cannot build them in two months like you say. Shame on you.
Orchids to HRMC, SNU, second and third nurses for my care. Thanks to doctors Cervera and Atassi and their staffs for performing my open heart surgery successfully. At home and recovering as well as can be and to my son Nick and family for being here for me.
Onions to the office staff member for reading my doctor’s notes on my blood results to me over the phone. Lose weight, exercise, less carbs, kidneys in the Dumpster. I would think that would be reason to receive a phone call or a letter by the doctor. And still taking new patients!
Orchids to Van Rooy Plumbing. Kevin, Brian, and Brayton did a fabulous job with my sewer issue.
Onions to the window company. Our front windows leaked after the first rain storm. You came, said it was normal. With the second rain storm, the back windows leaked and overfilled the catch basin. Water went down the wall onto the floor. O would never recommend you. We paid for upscale, but got inferior product.
Orchids to the true patriots who insist on being informed and knowing the truth.
Onions to those suffering from H.I.S. syndrome. Safe travels back home.
Orchids to Tana, Haven and Lisa at There’s No Place Like Home for doing a great job!
Onions to the politicians and hospital administrators. Who is responsible for the lack of COVID-19 testing in this city? Why is it taking weeks for results when there are tests that turn around in minutes? Is it a money thing? Lack of knowledge? They’re available, get tests!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.