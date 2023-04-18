Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all of the left lane drivers. You are too slow! Please learn to get into the right hand lane to let others pass. By not doing so, you are make us all less safe. You’re going to cause an accident one of these days.
Onions to me. I lost all my coupons and didn’t realize it until I was checking out. Bummer! Next time I’ll make sure I have them before I go shopping.
Orchids to the U-Haul place that gave me free boxes. You were so helpful! Thank you. Moving is hard enough; I truly appreciate you guys helping out off the cuff like that.
Orchids to Extreme Roofing. They did a fantastic job on our new roof. I highly recommend them.
Orchids to the observant and conscientious courtesy clerk who found my phone in Food City’s parking lot. Food City is lucky to have you on their team. I am forever grateful.
Orchids to Niko’s for having the best side dinner salad in town. Delicious!
Onions to the churches in town for flatly refusing to help a newly homeless man. The man was told by one church that “we don’t do that kind of thing anymore.” This is appalling!
Onions to those who suggest that all the visitors in Lake Havasu City should start shopping out of town so as to minimize the traffic, reduce the long lines and waiting time to see a doctor. Oh what a concept!
Onions to the post about renting a home with an older kitchen. You are living in a great city with great activities and a very low cost of living. Stop whining, entitled kid.
Orchids to Tire Man! Awesome customer service. No matter how crazy busy they are, they are smiling, polite and attentive. Everyone who works there is knowledgeable about their services and products. Also, the music is great!
Orchids to Lake Havasu City’s parks and recreation department. Our organization reserved an arbor in Rotary Community Park. When we arrived, it was clean and ready to use. Park employees were great! We had a great time and they cleaned up the BBQs! Wow! Thank you!
Onions to poor communication. The company came early for a quote, but the quote was too high for the work needing done. When the crew showed up anyway, I told them I didn’t agree to the quote. I called the company and tried to explain. But the person stated, “All good” and hung up on me.
Onions to the lady who placed her young daughter in the front seat of her car and took off. A child of that age is required to have a car seat in the back and be restrained in said car seat. This child had none of that placing her in great danger.
