Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Copper Canyon Masonry. Aaron and his whole crew were just absolutely amazing. I can’t say in any way how much I appreciate you and your crew.
Orchids to Richard from Fayette Air Conditioning and Sheet Metal, LLC. He is so knowledgeable and knew his stuff! What a wonderful person! We will always use his company!
Onions to the internet provider that finally has taken customer frustrations seriously. I guess it takes a hit to your bottom line to finally wake you up that your internet service is lacking. So sad, too bad, as I am not coming back because my service now blows you out of the water price and service-wise.
Orchids to animal control for making certain dogs in the channel (and elsewhere) are leashed. Onions to entitled people who think it is a reasonable accommodation to permit an unleashed dog to play on the beach.
Onions to the event management for allowing clueless people to bring their dogs. I wonder how many poor pups went home with burned pads on their feet?
Orchids to Scott and crew of Advanced Transmission and Auto Care for taking care of our transmission needs in a timely manner. Very professional, friendly and expert service. Thank you.
Onions to the driver in the white pick up truck who sits outside of our house across from the school and keeps the motor running for 35 minutes waiting for school to get out. It’s a diesel and loud, plus the fumes. How inconsiderate.
Orchids to the girls at Albertsons. Darla and Lori in the floral department with their help for the St. Patrick’s and 21st birthday arrangements, and Chery for help with the App. Very nice of you all.
Orchids to Lynda and staff at Mack Signs for making “no trespassing” signs and to Ron and staff at Armor Fence and Masonry for installing.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
