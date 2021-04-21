Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the three kind people who checked on me when I was stuck on the roadside of McCulloch and then Kiowa. Thank you Trevor the diesel mechanic! You are a good Samaritan, young man! Ms L
Orchids to Debbie Broker, at R&D Travel Brokers. Again, you did a great job setting us up on our vacation. You really make it easy for us, and help whenever we need it. Thanks again, Nancy and Dave
Orchids to my dear friend Greg. He treats his customers like family. His positive outlook on life and the care he shows to others should inspire all to do the same. He is my friend and will remain so. “Ranger Terry”.
Onions to arresting hardworking citizens for DUIs. Go after all the drug activity because there’s plenty of it. My boyfriend was parked in the driveway at home, now he’s shelling out another 5 to 8 grand.
Onions to any store with an employee mask mandate and does not require the mask to be correctly worn over nose and mouth. I am anti-mask, but if you are trying to appease the mask wearers and mandate your employees wear them, shouldn’t they be worn correctly?
Orchids to officer Josh Sondrol for reinforcing the safety for our children in Lake Havasu City!
Onions to the road department for applying chip seal right on top of potholes all over town. This is lazy, counterproductive and an abdication of your duties that we pay for! Today I speak of Acoma on either side of Rainbow along with that intersection.
Orchids to the man from Riverside at IHOP who paid for our meals. We enjoyed chatting with him while waiting for our meals. When we asked for our check we were told that someone had taken care of it. He was the only other customer. The staff members are friendly and professional.
Onions to the brow brusher and lash tech. HA! I would rather get 10 lashings then give you my business.
Orchid to the employee’s from Air Control. Great job, always on time and work well done!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.