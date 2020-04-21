Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to all the California haters out there. Didn’t we all come from somewhere else? I’ve lived here 42 years, but I also was from California. I think we should have a little more respect to everyone!
Orchids to Arla. We have so many nice people in Havasu. She made it a point to call and see if we needed anything from the store, or anything else! We are so appreciated.
Onions to the onions! Has the quarantine killed your very souls and spirits? We haven’t had a good onion since the guy got the wrong prosthetic leg in Mexico and the naked lady at Bashas, and those were a month apart! Now, get off your duffs, you old goats, and give me something to chuckle about.
Orchids to Lake Havasu City eating establishments. It’s difficult to know who is currently delivering, etc. The media I read online is helping the locals know what is available. This is probably for advertising but it’s so helpful for those of us here living in quarantine.
Orchids to Hospice of Havasu. After recommendations from friends and doctors, we chose your valuable hospice services. The nurses, case workers and vendors should all be commended for their efficiency, professionalism, and most importantly, their compassion. Thanks again. Brad.
Onions to the people who wish to not close the lake. This virus is not a hoax. Get your head out of the sand and stay home.
Onions to the guy for not coming and telling us he couldn’t move our fifth
wheel today! Found someone else we are using from now on!
Orchids to Trevor for starting his own RV mobile service. He answered all our questions with honesty. We are so lucky to have people like him in Lake Havasu City. TW
Orchids to Water and Ice in the Bashas’ plaza for superior quality service and product.
Orchids to the family with the cool lit up tree in their backyard. It looks awesome. I enjoy them when I am in my backyard at night. Whatever you do don’t take them down.
Orchids to the toilet paper thief. I hope you took the hoarders toilet paper and gave it to those in need like Robin Hood did. Double D.
