Onions to the neighbor who allows their children to throw balls, toys, shoes and rocks over our six foot wall, hitting our house. Why not teach them some neighborly manners?
Orchids to Mills Brother’s Furniture. They did a great job of delivery and setup of new recliner loveseat. They are friendly people who are great to deal with.
Onions to blocking off the Main Street of town. If you want to show your million dollar boats off, there are other streets to block off besides the very heart of business and the community that is McCulloch Boulevard. The only thing that gets accomplished is traffic gets backed up, accidents occur, bars are over-run by people and their toddlers hanging out in the doorways. Nothing but a drunk fest. What a mess! It is an embarrassment to this town.
Orchids to fellow diners at Sam’s Place, Wednesday, who graciously paid the lunch bill for our large group of eleven veterans. You left before you could be acknowledged and thanked so you are hereby graciously thanked, and appreciated.
Onions to the new construction. Having the lighting on one of your multiple RV garages on all night looks like a prison, not to mention having to look at your two new utility poles messing up the mountain view.
Orchids to La Paz Regional Hospital surgery unit for the outstanding care and attention I received. I misplaced one hearing aid while in the hospital and the hearing aid was delivered to my home on the same day.
Onions to the employee in an extremely foul mood at the service station. She needs to understand there are better ways to deal with paying customers. Hopefully, your day got better.
Onions to the Northside drive-through. They charge almost double what every other store charges for beverages, especially local establishments. It seems to be a prerequisite for the employees to be obtuse and rude!
