Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Karen at Smith’s Food and Drug Store pharmacy for saving me 60% on my prescription using alternative insurance!
Orchids to Vicki for taking such great care in grooming my elderly cockapoo. She looks incredible! She identified and corrected several things my current groomer was skipping! Thank you. You are truly doing something good for all of us with furry kiddos.
Orchids to the onion giver regarding short term rental party homes. Neighbors should file complaints with police and take owners to small claims court. Owners will stop party home or better yet, maybe sell.
Onions to the patriot who complains about helicopter noise at night. Sorry to hear about your loss of sleep. They are running night operations practice because all wars are not fought during the day. You should be thankful they are protecting your rear-end so you can sleep at night. What the Ukrainians would do to hear that noise.
Orchids to the inmate roadside clean-up crew. A great and much needed work program that gets the inmates out of their cells.
Orchids to True Care Urgent Care. Taylor and Les helped my out-of-town friend get the wax out of her ears. Not too much of a wait. Staff very professional, and efficient. She was so grateful.
Onions to the city. Do we have anyone doing enforcement? Disabled cars in front of the house for years. Multiple cars in the front yard. Motor homes permanently parked in the front of the house. Lights so bright they are blinding. Why have ordinances and no one follows them?
Orchids to the wind. Funny how all the panhandlers disappear when the wind whips up. Apparently, the wind solves hunger and homelessness!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
