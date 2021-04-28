Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to knowing you’re getting old when you have more doctors than friends.
Onion to the onion. Must have hit a nerve. If you don’t think that this city government does not cater to the wealthy you must live under a rock. The item about the fireworks was about the golf course doing it. You’re right, they are illegal, but it still happened.
Orchids to D & D Landscaping. They showed up when they said they would, answered their phone and did an excellent job on our landscape rocks. Even took the time to go get more for us, when we were short. Very hard working guys.
Onions to the neighbor who drained their pool at 8 a.m. and flooded the street. I thought there were times you are to do this. He thinks he owns the whole block.
Orchids to Cydni at Dunkin Donuts. She is an amazing young lady! When times are tough you need an amazing human being! She is the best!
Onions to the shuttle. I saw the owners physically handling a young woman in the London Bridge Resort parking lot in front of many people. The owner seemed out of hand and reckless. Very scary and very ugly.
Onion to the boats that were cutting off the Desert Storm boats entering the parade though the channel. Thousands of people were there to see the race boats, not yours!
Orchids to Pat Treanor at Ace Hardware. He provided great customer service! He’s an expert with rekeying locks and making keys. He rekeyed two locks and made eight keys for me. Every single one worked without any issues. Thanks Pat!
Onions to boat owner that stole our boat’s name. My husband invented the phrase “AQUAHOLIC” some 12 years ago. For you to use it without our permission, is plagiarism. The civil thing for you to do is change yours. Our expensive Bayliner is known throughout the lake by that name. Your pontoon is not!
Orchids to the bouncy house at the kids birthday party. I had a lot of fun the only downside is the back ache from the heavy chest.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
